Zoe Saldana Is Back On The Market And Brad Pitt Is Quitting Acting -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

- Brad Pitt says he’ll act for three more years, then quit forever.
- Lady Gaga performed on the UK “X Factor” in an elaborate “headless” getup.
- Robert DeNiro, Naomi Campbell and Chace Crawford were among the stars who showed up at Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party at New York’s Avenue, which had a giving theme: guests raised $1.3 million for wildlife and disaster relief causes.
- Kim Kardashian is suing the publicist who said her marriage was staged.
- Meanwhile, her sister Kendall Jenner got a $90,000 Range Rover for her 16th birthday.
- And Zoe Saldana is single again after splitting with Keith Britton, her entrepreneur boyfriend of 11 years.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.