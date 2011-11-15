Zoe Saldana Is Back On The Market And Brad Pitt Is Quitting Acting -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

Megan Angelo
brad pitt

  • Brad Pitt says he’ll act for three more years, then quit forever.  
  • Lady Gaga performed on the UK “X Factor” in an elaborate “headless” getup.  
  • Robert DeNiro, Naomi Campbell and Chace Crawford were among the stars who showed up at Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party at New York’s Avenue, which had a giving theme: guests raised $1.3 million for wildlife and disaster relief causes.  
  • Kim Kardashian is suing the publicist who said her marriage was staged.   
  • Meanwhile, her sister Kendall Jenner got a $90,000 Range Rover for her 16th birthday.  
  • And Zoe Saldana is single again after splitting with Keith Britton, her entrepreneur boyfriend of 11 years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.