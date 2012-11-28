Here's What Brad Pitt Had To Say About His Painfully Awkward Chanel Ad

Brad Pitt’s incredibly awkward and rambling Chanel No. 5 ad has been widely panned and spoofed.



A month and a half later, Pitt himself mildly came to Chanel’s defence.

“I kind of like it,” he told Reuters. “I respect what they do. They do some really quality things.”

Chanel should be relieved that Pitt thought the ad was kind of sort of ok. The luxury brand did pay Pitt a reported $7 million for the campaign, after all. That’s $175,000 for each one of the 40 nonsensical words Pitt spouted in the spot.

And of the spoofs?

“I haven’t [seen the parodies],” Pitt continued, “but I say absolutely fair play, fair play.”

In case you forgot, here’s the ad:

