Brad Pitt wore a name tag, and people are making memes about how he's the most recognisable person on earth

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Cynthia Erivo and Brad Pitt at the 2020 Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

Brad Pitt attended the 92nd annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Hollywood, California, on Monday.

While the 56-year-old actor mingled with the other 2020 Oscar nominees, he wore a name tag on his suit jacket.

Twitter users were amused at the notion that Pitt would have to introduce himself to anyone, calling the name tag “freaking hilarious” and “endearing.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Brad Pitt joined his fellow nominees at the 92nd annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Hollywood, California, on Monday. The Oscars website describes the event as reflecting “an important moment of community and celebration on the path to Oscar Sunday,” and it culminated with a photo of all the nominees together.

The 56-year-old actor, who is nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” wore a white rectangular name tag on his suit spelling out his name, nomination category, and film.

All the nominees were given name tags, as reported by People, but few elected to wear them. Pitt, however, wasn’t shy about donning the name tag while chatting with celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for best actress for her role in “Harriet” and best original song for “Stand Up.”

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Erivo and Pitt at the luncheon.

He also spoke with Petra Costa, who directed “The Edge of Democracy,” which earned a nomination for best documentary at the 2020 Oscars.

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images Pitt with Petra Costa at the luncheon.

The actor even signed autographs on “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” posters while sporting the name tag.

ROBYN BECK/Getty Images Pitt at the luncheon.

Pitt, who has already won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award this season, is hardly inconspicuous – even among luncheon peers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Renée Zellweger, and Charlize Theron. When Twitter users saw photos of the actor wearing the name tag, they joked that there was no need for Pitt to ever identify himself.

he is really out here wearing a name tag sir you are mr brad pitt even squirrels know who you are pic.twitter.com/RfMvgaLkDc — faith (@BRADNATICN) January 28, 2020

"Hi, my name is Brad Pitt, in case you didn't see the name tag." – Brad Pitt to Cynthia Erivo pic.twitter.com/AuvPrqnqno — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) January 28, 2020

Imagine meeting Brad Pitt — and he's wearing a name tag, identifying him as "Brad Pitt." pic.twitter.com/l6s7E2CM51 — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) January 28, 2020

#BradPitt wearing a name tag to the #Oscars lunch is freaking hilarious ???? ???????? pic.twitter.com/qEqO7lSnQ2 — Nick Fineman (@The_FineMan) January 28, 2020

I hope Brad Pitt wears a name tag to the #Oscars. ???? pic.twitter.com/lBnFNnatHo — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) January 28, 2020

Love to see Greta Gerwig didn’t need a name tag but BRAD PITT did. ????????#OscarLunch pic.twitter.com/XG7uOushu7 — Terry (@TeTancredi) January 28, 2020

I’ve never seen such an unnecessary name tag in my life ????☠️ We know who you are Brad Pitt! #BradPitt pic.twitter.com/qXmzU3Vi6l — Liz On The Radio ???? (@LizOnTheRadio) January 28, 2020

Some of Pitt’s fans applauded his move to wear the name tag, calling it “humble” and deserving of “its own Oscar.”

Be as humble as Brad Pitt wearing a name badge at an Oscars event. pic.twitter.com/eGynvxaVKF — MISS WALDEN (@leahemmawalden) January 28, 2020

Brad Pitt's name tag at the Oscars luncheon deserves its own Oscar pic.twitter.com/mIyjmbmGc6 — Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) January 28, 2020

I kinda love how Brad Pitt channelled an intern at their first networking event and wore a freakin NAME TAG to the #OscarsLuncheon where 100% of people would know who he was. https://t.co/Il52Zg75Pi — Mel Evans (@melevans) January 28, 2020

The 92nd Academy Awards airs Sunday, February 9, at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.