Brad Pitt wore a name tag, and people are making memes about how he's the most recognisable person on earth

Claudia Willen
Kevork Djansezian / Getty ImagesCynthia Erivo and Brad Pitt at the 2020 Oscar Nominees Luncheon.
  • Brad Pitt attended the 92nd annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Hollywood, California, on Monday.
  • While the 56-year-old actor mingled with the other 2020 Oscar nominees, he wore a name tag on his suit jacket.
  • Twitter users were amused at the notion that Pitt would have to introduce himself to anyone, calling the name tag “freaking hilarious” and “endearing.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Brad Pitt joined his fellow nominees at the 92nd annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Hollywood, California, on Monday. The Oscars website describes the event as reflecting “an important moment of community and celebration on the path to Oscar Sunday,” and it culminated with a photo of all the nominees together.

The 56-year-old actor, who is nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” wore a white rectangular name tag on his suit spelling out his name, nomination category, and film.

All the nominees were given name tags, as reported by People, but few elected to wear them. Pitt, however, wasn’t shy about donning the name tag while chatting with celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for best actress for her role in “Harriet” and best original song for “Stand Up.”

Cynthia Erivo and Brad PittKevork Djansezian / Getty ImagesErivo and Pitt at the luncheon.

He also spoke with Petra Costa, who directed “The Edge of Democracy,” which earned a nomination for best documentary at the 2020 Oscars.

Brad Pitt Petra CostaROBYN BECK/Getty ImagesPitt with Petra Costa at the luncheon.

The actor even signed autographs on “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” posters while sporting the name tag.

Brad PittROBYN BECK/Getty ImagesPitt at the luncheon.

Pitt, who has already won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award this season, is hardly inconspicuous – even among luncheon peers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Renée Zellweger, and Charlize Theron. When Twitter users saw photos of the actor wearing the name tag, they joked that there was no need for Pitt to ever identify himself.

Some of Pitt’s fans applauded his move to wear the name tag, calling it “humble” and deserving of “its own Oscar.”

The 92nd Academy Awards airs Sunday, February 9, at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC.

