Here's the trailer for Brad Pitt's movie with the actress he allegedly cheated on Angelina Jolie with

In case you haven’t heard, Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

The rumours are swirling now as sources rush to the tabloids to tell their story: Jolie supposedly hated Pitt’s parenting style; Pitt allegedly had anger issues; the couple may have wanted different lifestyles.

One such salacious rumour in The New York Post’s Page Six claims that Jolie, 40, found out that Pitt, 52, was having an affair with one of his latest costars, Marion Cotillard.

Cotillard, 40, and Pitt will be starring in the upcoming movie “Allied,” a thriller based on the story of two assassins who fell in love during WWII while on a mission to kill a German official. From the trailer, it appears Pitt may discover that his wife and mother of his child is actually a double agent.

It’s all very thrilling. You can watch the trailer below:

It’s long been known that Pitt and Jolie themselves fell in love on set while the pair were starring in their own spy thriller/comedy “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” Pitt ended his then-marriage to Jennifer Anniston in 2005 and began dating Jolie.

They later married in 2014 after having three biological children together, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, and adopting three other children: Pax, Maddox, and Zahara.

Whatever the cause for their divorce, Jolie cited “irreconcilable differences” in the legal documents.

Jolie is being repped by A-list divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. TMZ reports Jolie is asking for custody of the six children the couple have together.

“Allied” will be released on November 23, 2016.

