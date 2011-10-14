Brad Pitt Is Selling His Malibu Beach House For $13.75 Million

Brad Pitt recently put his Malibu beach home on the market, and now there are listing photos available (via Realtor.com).



The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom pad faces Point Mugu State Park on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other, and features spectacular ocean views all around.

The gated home also has beach access to a private cove, three fireplaces and a tennis court.

So what will it cost you to live like Brad? $13.75 million, according to the listing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.