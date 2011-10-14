Brad Pitt Is Selling His Malibu Beach House For $13.75 Million

Julie Zeveloff

Brad Pitt recently put his Malibu beach home on the market, and now there are listing photos available (via Realtor.com).

The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom pad faces Point Mugu State Park on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other, and features spectacular ocean views all around.

The gated home also has beach access to a private cove, three fireplaces and a tennis court.

So what will it cost you to live like Brad? $13.75 million, according to the listing.

An aerial view of the beachfront property

The house has an outdoor fireplace

And views of the ocean and a state park

Was that shaggy white chair a design choice by Brad?

The kitchen is super sleek

A great pool for laps

Brad's view of the beach

