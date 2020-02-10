Brad Pitt joked that the Oscars gave him longer for his acceptance speech than the Senate gave John Bolton

Bill Bostock
Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesBrad Pitt won the Oscar on Sunday night for best supporting actor.

Brad Pitt joked that the seconds-long time limit he got for his Oscars speech was more than the Senate gave John Bolton during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said Sunday night at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Pitt was onstage after winning best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, was not called to testify by the Senate last week, despite news indicating that his coming book would accuse Trump of directly linking Ukraine military aid to requests for politically motivated investigations.

Trump was acquitted Wednesday by the Republican-controlled Senate on impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his dealings with Ukraine.

Brad pitt oscars 2020Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty ImagesPitt at the 2020 Oscars.

In his speech, Pitt also joked that Tarantino should adapt the Trump impeachment saga into a movie.

“I’m thinking Quentin does a movie about it and in the end, the adults do the right thing,” he said, perhaps alluding to the fictional twists on history in some of Tarantino’s films.

Pitt also praised his costar Leonardo DiCaprio, saying, “I’ll ride on your coattails any time.”

