Brad Pitt Won't Let Matt Lauer Read His Comments About Jennifer Aniston On Air

Brad Pitt was interviewed by Matt Lauer on Today this morning and spent some (more) time attempting to explain his comments published in a Parade magazine interview that his marriage with Jennifer Aniston was “uninteresting.”



Let’s just say no one going to be racing to give Pitt the ‘gentleman of the year’ award.

Pitt said his point was “The best thing I’ve done as a father is to ensure that my kids have a good mother” but that he didn’t mean to infer anything unflattering about Jen.

“[Aniston]’s good people. She, you know, there, there should be a statute of limitations on this.”

And when Lauer tried to read the comments on air:

“No, I, you know, please don’t read it … Because I don’t read these things, by choice, I don’t. I don’t wanna be encumbered by any of that. I know my intentions, and I know what I believe, and I know things get misconstrued. I live outside of, of that, and it’s much healthier.”

He also called Anniston a “dear friend” but noted he hadn’t spoken to her…”she’s a seasoned veteran.”





