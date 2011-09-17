When Brad Pitt Said Life With Jen Was 'Pathetic And Uninteresting,' What He Meant Was 'She Is Great!'

Brad Pitt is very upset.



Turns out when he told Parade magazine that his life with Jennifer Aniston was “pathetic” and “uninteresting” he didn’t mean for people to conclude that he meant his life with Jennifer Aniston was pathetic and uninteresting.

The Daily Mail got ahold of an early copy of the interview and reports that Brad had this to say about his life with Jen.

“I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out. It started feeling pathetic.”

“It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself.”

If that’s what he actually says….well, youch.

According to Pitt, however, it was taken out of context.

In a statement released today, Pitt says: “It grieves me that this was interpreted this way. Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly.”

Indeed.

