Brad Pitt Dated A LOT Of Gorgeous (And 'Uninteresting') Women Before Angelina

Hollywood mega superstar Brad Pitt got himself into hot water this week when he was quoted in a Parade magazine article saying his life with Jennifer Aniston was uninteresting.
Here’s what he was quoted as saying:
“I spent the ’90s trying to hide out … It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage [to actress Jennifer Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t.”
During an interview with Matt Lauer on Today this morning Pitt attempted to clarify: “The best thing I’ve done as a father is to ensure that my kids have a good mother.”
No doubt that made Jen feel so much better.
Naturally Pitt says his comments were taken out of context. However, it’s worth noting that if Pitt really did say that he was trying to hide out in the nineties it wasn’t from Jen. The two didn’t get together until the year 2000.
In fact, Pitt essentially spent the nineties dating every available actress in Hollywood. Apparently Angelina is the only who found him interesting enough to stick with.
Don’t believe us? Behold.
Waay back in 1988 when Brad Pitt first arrived in Hollywood he dated actress Jill Schoelen with whom he'd co-starred in the little-seen slasher flick 'Cutting Class.'
Around the same time he also dated Christina Applegate. When you look up late eighties in the dictionary this is the picture that comes up.
In 1989, while her tumultuous marriage with boxer Mike Tyson was falling apart, Pitt dated actress Robin Givens.
Also in the late eighties (he was a busy guy!), Pitt dated pop star Sinitta for two years. Yeah, we had to Google her, too. Apparently, she was also engaged to both David Essex and Simon Cowell.
In the early Nineties Brad Pitt dated Juliette Lewis. She was 16 at the time. This is them at the 1992 Oscars the year she was nominated for Cape Fear.
After breaking up with Juliette, Pitt briefly hooked up with Thandie Newton. It's true. There's photo evidence.
Around the same time he is also rumoured to have had a fling with his 'Legends of the Fall' co-star Julia Ormond.
They fell in love on the set of Seven (when he was still gorgeous and she wasn't the most annoying person on the planet). The loved each other so much they got the same haircut.
Here they are at the Oscars in 1996. After this everything is downhill (meaning the nineties, remotely interesting famous couples, and Gwyneth).
He also dated his 'Meet Joe Black' co-star Claire Forlani. It's possible Pitt has a rider in his contract that requires his costars to date him.
And then there was Jen. Now did anyone really believe a couple named 'Brad and Jen' were going to make it in Hollywood? C'mon.
Especially when there are women named Angelina out there. Man it must have sucked when this cover arrived in the mail.
However! They are now the proud parents to a gazillion children and the time-space continuum remains intact. CHAMPAGNE WISHES AND CAVIAR DREAMS.
