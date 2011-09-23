Brad Pitt Dated A LOT Of Gorgeous (And 'Uninteresting') Women Before Angelina

Hollywood mega superstar Brad Pitt got himself into hot water this week when he was quoted in a Parade magazine article saying his life with Jennifer Aniston was uninteresting.



Here’s what he was quoted as saying:

“I spent the ’90s trying to hide out … It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage [to actress Jennifer Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t.”

During an interview with Matt Lauer on Today this morning Pitt attempted to clarify: “The best thing I’ve done as a father is to ensure that my kids have a good mother.”

No doubt that made Jen feel so much better.

Naturally Pitt says his comments were taken out of context. However, it’s worth noting that if Pitt really did say that he was trying to hide out in the nineties it wasn’t from Jen. The two didn’t get together until the year 2000.

In fact, Pitt essentially spent the nineties dating every available actress in Hollywood. Apparently Angelina is the only who found him interesting enough to stick with.

Don’t believe us? Behold.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.