Brad Pitt Slams Jennifer Aniston For No Apparent Reason, ScarJo Helps The FBI–Here's Your Morning Gossip

- Hey guys, Brad Pitt just got more unlikable! In Parade, Pitt calls his marriage to Jennifer Aniston, and his life with her “uninteresting” and “pathetic.” Then he gushed about Angelina Jolie as a counterpoint.
- “Mad Men” star January Jones had a baby boy named Xander Zane. It’s her first child, and the father’s identity remains private.
- Lisa Vanderpump of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” sold her mansion for a whopping $19 million, which we’re pretty sure makes her one of the only “Housewives” still in the black.
- Scarlett Johansson “admits” that she was the one who took the naked pics on her phone. Well, it either had to be her or the worst, most awkwardly angled photographer ever.
- But that’s not all. The FBI is reportedly closing in on a gang who may have stolen nude photos and videos from more than 50 celebrities.
- The woman who brought you Jim and Pam’s Niagara marriage and Michael Scott’s cooked foot, Mindy Kaling, has been upped to executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.”
