Brad Pitt Takes On Zombies In A New 'World War Z' Trailer

The Zombie apocalypse is among us. The East coast is wiped out, the White House is under attack, and Brad Pitt’s cooking breakfast at home with his family.



Paramount released the second trailer for “World War Z” today. The adaptation of Max Brooks’ best-selling Zombie war novel follows Pitt as United Nations employee, Gerry Lane.

Cue people running and a helicopter swooping in to save Lane and his family from a breakout of rampant zombies.

Also starring Matthew Fox (“Lost”), David Morse (“The Hurt Locker”), and Mireille Enos (“The Killing”), “World War Z” hits theatres June 21.

