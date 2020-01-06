Brad Pitt gave Leonardo DiCaprio an iconic new nickname and made a 'Titanic' joke in his Golden Globes speech

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio presented an award together at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Brad Pitt gave a special shout-out to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costar, Leonardo DiCaprio, at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Pitt won best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s lauded ninth film – and made sure to thank his “partner in crime,” whom he christened with a charming new nickname.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” Pitt said. “I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent – and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. Thank you.”

I also have to thank my partner in crime LDC #BradPitt #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IbTmEWS0X1 — ???? Misunderstood (@erikay84) January 6, 2020

Fans on Twitter are obsessed with Pitt’s nonchalance with addressing the celebrated actor, calling it “the coolest thing ever.”

Brad calling him LDC was the coolest thing ever https://t.co/hEmgc495Fc — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) January 6, 2020

brad pitt calling leonardo dicaprio “ldc” pic.twitter.com/NglgkiC6sx — linnéa, what's good? howdy (@hejjlinnea) January 6, 2020

I swear to god Brad Pitt calling Leo LDC was the coolest thing I’ve ever heard. It’s really not that close. https://t.co/1V3fpTMrVg — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) January 6, 2020

Brad’s nickname for leo “LDC” is just pic.twitter.com/VYV0HYBDv6 — ???? (@hypnosarus) January 6, 2020

Brad calling Leo LDC smooth as a cucumber was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in real life #GoldenGlobes — Kara Ogilvie (@Kara_Jayne90) January 6, 2020

Pitt also made a joke about the infamous ending of “Titanic,” when DiCaprio’s character drowns while his lover floats safely on a broken door.

“Still, I would have shared the raft,” Pitt said, to laughter and applause from the audience.

Brad Pitt taking up time in his acceptance speech to tell Leo that he would’ve shared the Titanic raft is the saving grace moment of the whole evening. #GoldenGlobes — Mari Moroz (@marshizzle44) January 6, 2020

Brad Pitt just referred to Leo as LDC then worked in an “I would’ve shared the raft” joke. Crushed that acceptance. — ????Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) January 6, 2020

This isn’t the first time Pitt has poked fun at DiCaprio’s demise in “Titanic.” While doing press for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” he and Margot Robbie teased him about the controversial piece of cinematic history.

“Could you have squeezed there? You could have, couldn’t you?” Pitt joked.

