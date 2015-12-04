Brad Pitt still wants more justice for the 'disgusting' financial meltdown

Brad Pitt is angry about the housing-bubble collapse and subsequent financial meltdown.

Pitt spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about the financial crisis of the mid-2000s chronicled in “The Big Short,” the upcoming film he stars in and produced.

“It’s disgusting. It makes me angry,” he said about what led up to the crisis.

He also believes that those involved should have been held accountable, and he’s worried that it could happen again.

“I am just disappointed no one is being held accountable. Because without those kind of incentives not to behave this way, why shouldn’t it happen again?” he said.

Ultimately, Pitt hopes that the film explains to people how the financial crisis happened in a way they can understand.

“The language is intensely tricky, so people are relying on the people giving them advice,” he said. “It’s rigged to be so confusing that no one could even begin to understand until suddenly there are loans adjusted without anyone really aware of what’s really going on.”

He said that his dream is that the film helps lead to “tougher regulations and more safeguards and certainly an overhaul of the ratings agencies.”

“The Big Short” will be released December 11.

You can watch the trailer below:

