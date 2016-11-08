Brad Pitt now wants joint physical custody of his kids with Angelina Jolie

The INSIDER Summary:

Brad Pitt has filed for joint custody of his and Angelina Jolie’s six children, according to court filings seen by the BBC.

In Jolie’s original divorce filing back in September, she asked for sole physical custody of their six children, but asked the judge to grant Pitt visitation rights and joint legal custody. That means that the kids would live with Jolie, but Pitt would be able to visit them. He would also be able to make major decisions about their lives along with Jolie.

By filing for joint physical custody, Pitt wants their kids to live with both himself and Jolie, instead of just Jolie.

According to TMZ, anonymous sources close to Jolie’s camp say she’s ready for a fight over custody. Additionally, she allegedly wants Pitt’s visits to be monitored “until he gets his s— together,” believing Pitt has anger and substance abuse issues that need to be addressed.

California family courts usually favour joint custody agreements between divorced parents, according to the BBC. However, The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is investigating Pitt for alleged child abuse, according to US Weekly, which could make things harder for him.

Pitt and Jolie first started dating after meeting on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in 2004. They have raised six kids together, and married in 2014. But since then, they have been dogged by rumours about infidelity and problems in their marriage.

Since Jolie filed for divorce in September, the couple have been involved in a very public battle over their children. After reports that Pitt and Maddox got into an altercation on a plane, the

Department of Children and Family Services has been investigating Pitt. Maddox, unlike his five siblings, also refused to attend a monitored visit with Pitt, according to Us Weekly.

