10 things you probably didn't know about Brad Pitt

Joel C. Ryan/Invision/AP Brad Pitt is an actor and producer.

Brad Pitt is an actor who went from a Midwestern teen athlete to one of Hollywood’s most recognisable stars.

At the start of his career, he landed roles on shows like “Dallas,” before breaking into film with parts in “Thelma & Louise,” “A River Runs Through It,” and “Interview With the Vampire.”

Over the years, he’s been praised for his work in the “Ocean’s” movies, “Se7en,” “Moneyball,” and “Twelve Monkeys.” He’s also a successful producer with an Oscar for “12 Years a Slave.”

Despite being in the entertainment industry for decades, there are some things that fans might not know about the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Ad Astra” star.

Here are 10 facts even the biggest Brad Pitt fan may not know.

He’s “not much of a crier” while watching movies, but “How to Train Your Dragon” got to him.

DreamWorks ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ was released in 2010.

“In the end, he lost his leg and they’re living in harmony with the dragons … it got me,” Pitt told W magazine in 2012.

He also told the magazine that he got sick following a trip to Cabo and “wept” while watching the Kevin Kline movie “Life as a House.”

“I don’t know if it would still hit me the same way, but on my 27th hour of just pure wretchedness, this movie crushed me,” he said.

Pitt volunteered to get his teeth chipped prior to filming “Fight Club.”

Twentieth Century Fox Brad Pitt in ‘Fight Club.’

Pitt portrayed Tyler Durden in the 1999 movie.

“Brad’s willing to go to great lengths for a character,” Pitt’s publicist, Cindy Guagenti, told Entertainment Weekly in 1998. “Most people hate to go to the dentist.”

After completing the film, he got his teeth fixed.

He enjoys producing more than acting.

Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images Brad Pitt is an actor and producer.

“I’d rather be behind the camera,” Pitt told director Guy Ritchie during 2012 conversation for Interview magazine. “As a producer, obviously, you’re part of a team that brings the story to the screen. It wouldn’t be there if you didn’t champion it or if you and a group of people weren’t championing it. I like that.”

Pitt also has his own production company called Plan B Entertainment (which was founded in November in 2001 by both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston). The company has produced several of the actor’s movies, including “The Departed,” “Moneyball,” “World War Z,” and “12 Years a Slave,” which got an Oscar in 2014.

He dropped out of college to pursue acting, just two credits shy of achieving a journalism degree.

Francesco Proietti/AP Brad Pitt in September 1999.

Pitt attended the University of Missouri and left at 22 years old.

“It just came to the time of graduation and everyone – all my friends were committing to jobs – and I just realised I was not ready for that yet,” he told NPR in 2011.

“I always liked film as a teaching tool – a way of getting exposed to ideas that had never been presented to me,” he told Esquire in 2013. “It just wasn’t on the list of career options where I grew up. Then it occurred to me, literally two weeks before graduation: If the opportunity isn’t here, I’ll go to it. So simple. But it had never occurred to me.”

Pitt says he often eats onscreen because he likes to stay busy.

Warner Bros. Brad Pitt portrated Rusty Ryan in the ‘Ocean’s’ franchise.

“I like to busy myself, I’m a grazer by nature,” Pitt said during a 2019 interview with JOE.

There’s no shortage of proof that Pitt eats during movies, as seen in compilation videos and lists that keep track of everything he ingests on-screen. In regards to the “Ocean’s” movies, Pitt said that eating made sense for his character, Rusty Ryan.

“He was always on the run, always on the move, I figured he could never sit down and have a proper meal. So he always had to grab something on the run,” Pitt said.

He has a pilot’s licence and said that ex-wife Angelina Jolie “got me into it.”

Getty/Pascal Le Segretain Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split was revealed in 2016.

“She’s definitely more experienced,” he told Rolling Stone magazine in 2008. “Yeah, she’s badass.”

Pitt went on to say that they “have different styles” when it comes to flying.

“I like the details. And she likes getting there,” he said at the time.

Pitt said that “strippers changed my life” and helped pave the way for his acting career.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Before being an established actor, Brad Pitt was a driver for strippers.

Prior to making it big in Hollywood, Pitt had some random jobs, from dressing in a chicken costume for fast-food chain El Pollo Loco to being a driver for strippers for two months.

“My job was to drive them to bachelor parties and things,” he said during an Oscars roundtable interview for Newsweek.

Pitt said that he’d collect money, “play the bad Prince tapes, and catch the girls’ clothes.”

“It was not a wholesome atmosphere,” he said. “Truthfully, the novelty wore off very quickly and it got very, very depressing.”

Pitt went on to say that one of the women was in an acting class taught by Roy London and he decided to see what he could learn.

“It was a really important time for me, as far as direction,” he added.

His favourite candy is Twizzlers.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix Brad Pitt likes Twizzlers.

Pitt revealed the fun fact during an appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 1998.

His answer surprised Winfrey, who said that she “never met a person who liked Twizzlers.”

The actor also said that his favourite snack is pizza and his go-to cereal is Frosted Flakes.

Pitt’s favourite movie he’s ever participated in is “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Fordone,” which he called “the worst-performing.”

Warner Bros. Brad Pitt in ‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Fordone.’

“I can turn out the hits over and over and I just my favourite movie is the worst-performing film of anything I’ve done, ‘The Assassination of Jesse James,'” he told GQ in May 2017. “If I believe something is worthy, then I know it will be worthy in time to come.”

The movie, which Pitt starred in and produced, was released in 2007 and earned $US4 million at the box office.

Some of Pitt’s highest-performing films include “The Departed,” “Troy,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” Such movies racked up more than $US100 million at the box office.

“Saturday Night Fever” is one of his favourite movies.

Paramount Pictures John Travolta in ‘Saturday Night Fever.’

“I loved Saturday Night Fever when I was a kid,” he told NPR of the 1977 movie that starred John Travolta. “I couldn’t believe people talked that way. It was just a whole new culture I didn’t understand. I snuck into it. It was an R-rated film. So it holds a special place.”

His other favourites include “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Dr. Strangelove.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.