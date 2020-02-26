Brad Pitt has eaten in 60 movies over the years — here are the tastiest looking snacks

Warner Bros. Pictures/Universal Pictures/Republic Pictures Home Video/Warner Bros. Pictures Brad Pitt has eaten in over 60 movies.

Brad Pitt has a curious habit of eating in his movies, and has eaten in over 60 films.

He often eats in multiple scenes in movies, too, meaning he goes through a dozen food groups within the span of a single film.

We’ve selected the tastiest looking snacks Brad Pitt has tucked into throughout his film career.

There were nine examples of him eating in “Ocean’s Eleven” alone, and six in “Meet Joe Black,” so we had to limit the number of entries to a maximum of four per film.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An apple and a hotdog in ‘Cutting Class’ (1989)

Republic Pictures Home Video ‘Cutting Class’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 25%.

IMDB Synopsis: A murderer is loose in a high school in this ‘whodunit’ movie.

Meatloaf, fried chicken, and some beans in ‘Johnny Suede’ (1991)

Miramax Films/Paramount Pictures ‘Johnny Suede’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 33%.

IMDB Synopsis: A struggling young musician and devoted fan of Ricky Nelson wants to be just like his idol and become a rock star.

Some Chinese takeaway and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in ‘Kalifornia’ (1993)

Gramercy Pictures ‘Kalifornia’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 58%.

IMDB Synopsis: A journalist duo go on a tour of serial killer murder sites with two companions, unaware that one of them is a serial killer himself.

A rat and some human blood in ‘Interview with the Vampire’ (1994)

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Interview with the Vampire’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 62%.

IMDB Synopsis: A vampire tells his epic life story: love, betrayal, loneliness, and hunger.

Some potatoes, a roll, a glass of wine, and a ham in ‘Legends of the Fall’ (1994)

TriStar Pictures ‘Legends of the Fall’ has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 58%.

IMDB Synopsis: In the early 1900s, three brothers and their father living in the remote wilderness of Montana are affected by betrayal, history, love, nature, and war.

A bag of Lay’s chips in ‘Se7en’ (1995)

New Line Cinema ‘Se7en’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 81%.

IMDB Synopsis: Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.

A pastry in ‘Sleepers’ (1996)

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Sleepers’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 73%.

IMDB Synopsis: After a prank goes disastrously wrong, a group of boys are sent to a detention centre where they are brutalized. Thirteen years later, an unexpected random encounter with a former guard gives them a chance for revenge.

A bowl of soup, some oats, a cracker, and some dog food in ‘Seven Years in Tibet’ (1997)

TriStar Pictures ‘Seven Years in Tibet’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 60%.

IMDB Synopsis: True story of Heinrich Harrer, an Austrian mountain climber who became friends with the Dalai Lama at the time of China’s takeover of Tibet.

Corned beef and cabbage in ‘The Devil’s Own’ (1997)

Columbia Pictures ‘The Devil’s Own’ has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 34%.

IMDB Synopsis: A police officer uncovers the real identity of his house-guest, an I.R.A. terrorist in hiding.

A cold sandwich, peanut butter, toast, and bacon and eggs in ‘Meet Joe Black’ (1998)

‘Meet Joe Black’ has a rotten tomatoes score of 53% ‘Meet Joe Black’ has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 53%.

IMDB Synopsis: Death, who takes the form of a young man, asks a media mogul to act as a guide to teach him about life on Earth, and in the process, he falls in love with his guide’s daughter.

A cheeseburger, a shrimp cocktail, a fruit salad, and some ice cream in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001)

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 82%.

IMDB Synopsis: Danny Ocean and his ten accomplices plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously.

A sandwich in ‘The Mexican’ (2001)

DreamWorks Pictures ‘The Mexican’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 55%.

IMDB Synopsis: A man tries to transport an ancient gun called The Mexican, believed to carry a curse, back across the border, while his girlfriend pressures him to give up his criminal ways.

Tortilla chips in ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ (2004)

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 55%.

IMDB Synopsis: Daniel Ocean recruits one more team member so he can pull off three major European heists in this sequel to Ocean’s 11.

A gigantic turkey leg in ‘Troy’ (2004)

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Troy’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 54%.

IMDB Synopsis: An adaptation of Homer’s great epic, the film follows the assault on Troy by the united Greek forces and chronicles the fates of the men involved.

Pancakes, a martini, a cocktail stick full of olives, and pot roast in ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ (2005)

20th Century Fox ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 59%.

IMDB Synopsis: A bored married couple is surprised to learn that they are both assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other.

A beef stew in ‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford’ (2007)

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 77%.

IMDB Synopsis: Robert Ford, who’s idolized Jesse James since childhood, tries hard to join the reforming gang of the Missouri outlaw, but gradually becomes resentful of the bandit leader.

Potstickers in ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’ (2007)

Warners Bros. Pictures ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 70%.

IMDB Synopsis: Danny Ocean rounds up the boys for a third heist, after casino owner Willy Bank double-crosses one of the original eleven, Reuben Tishkoff.

Caviar in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ (2008)

Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 71%.

IMDB Synopsis: Tells the story of Benjamin Button, a man who starts ageing backwards with consequences.

A smoothie in ‘Burn After Reading’ (2008)

Focus Features ‘Burn After Reading’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 78%.

IMDB Synopsis: A disk containing mysterious information from a CIA agent ends up in the hands of two unscrupulous and daft gym employees who attempt to sell it.

A baguette in ‘Inglourious Basterds’ (2009)

The Weinstein Company/Universal Pictures ‘Inglourious Basterds’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 89%.

IMDB Synopsis: In Nazi-occupied France during World War II, a plan to assassinate Nazi leaders by a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers coincides with a theatre owner’s vengeful plans for the same.

A Twinkie, some French fries, a wrap, and a handful of popcorn in ‘Moneyball’ (2011)

Columbia Pictures ‘Moneyball’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 94%.

IMDB Synopsis: Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane’s successful attempt to assemble a baseball team on a lean budget by employing computer-generated analysis to acquire new players.

A casserole in ‘The Tree of Life’ (2011)

Fox Searchlight Pictures ‘The Tree of Life’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 84%.

IMDB Synopsis: The story of a family in Waco, Texas in 1956. The eldest son witnesses the loss of innocence and struggles with his parents’ conflicting teachings.

Ham and eggs in ‘Fury’ (2014)

Sony Pictures Releasing ‘Fury’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 76%.

IMDB Synopsis: A grizzled tank commander makes tough decisions as he and his crew fight their way across Germany in April, 1945.

A shrimp salad in ‘Allied’ (2016)

Paramount Pictures ‘Allied’ has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 60%.

IMDB Synopsis: In 1942, a Canadian intelligence officer in North Africa encounters a female French Resistance fighter on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. When they reunite in London, their relationship is tested by the pressures of war.

Mac and cheese and a Bloody Mary in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019)

Sony Pictures Releasing ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 85%.

IMDB Synopsis: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.