Watch The First Footage Of Brad Pitt Playing Billy Beane In The "Moneyball" Movie

Entertainment Tonight is teasing the first bits of actual footage from the movie version of Moneyball, starring Brad Pitt as Oakland A’s general manager, Billy Beane.



You might think it’s impossible to make an Oscar-bait movie based on a book about stat nerds building a baseball team that wasn’t quite good enough to make the World Series … and you might be right.

But they made it anyway and it’s comes this fall. ET will have more footage (the trailer, basically) on tonight’s show.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.