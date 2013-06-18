Brad Pitt Stops Traffic In New York As Thousands Attend Premiere Of New Zombie Movie

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of screaming fans brought Times Square to a standstill as they waited to catch a glimpse of Brad Pitt at the premiere of his new thriller, “World War Z.”



The 49-year old actor took his time to talk to reporters on the appropriately-designed “Z-shaped” red carpet, often breaking away to sign autographs and pose for photographs with fans.

“We’re not doing this small… we’re going big this summer,” Pitt said of the premiere that resembled a music festival.

Pitt stars in and produced the apocalyptic thriller based on the book by Max Brooks. He’s the son of the legendary Mel Brooks.

Pitt plays a former United Nations investigator who traverses the world in a race against time to stop a zombie pandemic that is threatening to decimate humanity.

“We liked this idea of taking a genre and using that as, I guess, a metaphor for pandemics, and what if one of these pandemics jumped the tracks. Would we be ready? What countries would be in better shape, what countries would take the biggest hit,” Pitt said of the zombie thriller.

While Pitt sees the film as more of a summer thriller than a cautionary tale, he’s nonetheless intrigued by the political subtext.

“A movie is only good if it speaks about our time, if it’s personal in some way, and it plugs into the zeitgeist to irritate a little bit. I think we got that here,” he said.

As for letting his children see it, Pitt feels the movie is not appropriate for the younger ones.

“My two oldest I’ve let see it, and they’ve loved it. Parental guidance, it’s called parental guidance,” Pitt said of only allowing Maddox, 11, and Pax, 8, to see the film.

Pitt, and fiance’ Angelina Jolie, have six children.

Jolie has long been recognised for her humanitarian work, and served as Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR. In 2012, she was promoted to Special Envoy.

So how does Jolie feel about Pitt representing the U.N in the film?

Pitt laughed, saying: “She just didn’t want me to embarrass them.”

