WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Famous Hollywood Couples Of The Nineties

Yesterday we did a post about Brad Pitt‘s former loves. There were a lot of them (poor Brad and his uninteresting life). Some of them quite surprising (Christina Applegate?!).
But most surprising was the fact that many people in our office didn’t know that Brad Pitt had spent the mid-nineties engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow.
!!!!
Perhaps this is because the 90s were ostensibly before the Internet and the world’s accessibility to famous couples was dependent on People magazine…copies of which have since been lost to time.
This is also, by the way, the reason the nineties were the last decade that celebrity couples were interesting. The phrase familiarity breeds contempt has never been more fully realised than when celebrities met the internet.
Thanks to the Internet, however, we can relive the glory days. Behold.
Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman. She was only 22 when they met in 1989. Their marriage lasted 10 years and it's fair to say their split was shocking, even by Hollywood standards.
Now Cruise is married (or in a Scientology agreement) with Katie Holmes. And Kidman is married to country star Keith Urban.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were a REALLY big deal back in the day. Actually, her entire career launched on the amount of attention she got from this relationship.
Paltrow has since married Coldplay's Chris Martin. Pitt is (obviously) with Angelina Jolie and their passel of children.
John F. Kennedy Jr. married Carolyn Bessette in 1996. He was the most eligible bachelor in the world for basically his entire life. She was a publicist at Calvin Klein with great style. After they got married she essentially disappeared into their apartment because she couldn't handle the attention. Sadly they were killed in a plane accident.
Before Kate Moss, Johnny Depp was engaged to Winona Ryder. They began dating in 1990 when she was 19 and broke up three years later.
Julia Roberts and Keifer Sutherland. The early nineties were so great. LOOK at her Oscar outfit! She went on to ditch him at the altar (literally) and run off to Ireland with Jason Patric. Now she's married to someone else and he's divorced.
Now she's married to Danny Moder and has three children. Kiefer has been married and divorced twice.
Madonna and Dennis Rodman. This was before she turned English and while she was still on the search for someone to have a baby with.
Jennifer Lopez and Puff Daddy dated from 1997-99. Also this dress! If memes had been around in the nineties this dress would have been one.
Lopez has since married and divorced Marc Antony. Puff Daddy is P Diddy and is the father to a number of children by different women.
