WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Famous Hollywood Couples Of The Nineties

Yesterday we did a post about Brad Pitt‘s former loves. There were a lot of them (poor Brad and his uninteresting life). Some of them quite surprising (Christina Applegate?!).



But most surprising was the fact that many people in our office didn’t know that Brad Pitt had spent the mid-nineties engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow.

!!!!

Perhaps this is because the 90s were ostensibly before the Internet and the world’s accessibility to famous couples was dependent on People magazine…copies of which have since been lost to time.

This is also, by the way, the reason the nineties were the last decade that celebrity couples were interesting. The phrase familiarity breeds contempt has never been more fully realised than when celebrities met the internet.

Thanks to the Internet, however, we can relive the glory days. Behold.

