Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie never watched their movie 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' together

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are splitting up.

The couple famously started seeing each other while filming “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” a comedy-thriller they starred in together, that came out in 2005. That same year, Pitt and his then-wife Jennifer Aniston split up and he began dating Jolie, though there was speculation the pair began their affair during the filming of their movie together.

You might think that it would have been one of their favourite movies to watch as a couple. But in a 2008 interview with Rolling Stone, Pitt said they haven’t watched the movie together.

“Can you watch that and have happy memories?” the interviewer asked.

“No, we’ve never seen it,” Pitt said. “I just mean because, you know … six kids. Because I fell in love.”

20th Century Fox Pitt and Jolie in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith.’ They probably don’t look each other in the eyes anymore.

Pitt did say that “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” was his favourite movie starring Jolie, so he’s at least seen the movie without her. But between the movie’s release and that interview in 2008, they never watched the film together.

In 2014, Jolie told E! that their children watched the movie — and they loved it.

“I mean, our kids did watch — finally — Mr. and Mrs. for one of the first times like last year, and they thought it was the funniest they’d ever,” Jolie said. “Of course, seeing your own parents try to kill each other is … for a child, it’s like watching your parents play fight. It was very funny for them.”

If Pitt wants to curry favour with his future ex-wife in the future, perhaps he should say his favourite Jolie movie is her directorial debut, “In the Land of Blood and Honey.”

