Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing after two years of marriage and more than 10 years together.

And like many divorces, this is bound to get tricky. Not only does the couple have six children together, but both Jolie and Pitt brought numerous assets into their marriage, not to mention their shared homes around the world.

Here are all the luxurious properties at stake in the Brangelina divorce:

Château Miraval

Bing Maps The Jolie-Pitts bought this massive villa and winery for $60 million.

Let’s start with the big one: Château Miraval, the family’s huge historic estate in the south of France. The former couple first rented the sprawling house in 2008 and later bought it outright in 2012 for a reported $60 million.

It dates back to the 18th century and sits on 1,200 acres that include a lake, moat, pool, olive groves, forests, dirt bike course, and 35-bedroom house.

Inside the epic home, there’s an indoor pool, his and hers gyms, a banquet hall, and a recording studio. There’s incidentally also a chapel on the property, which is where the couple held their wedding in 2014, as well as helicopter landing pads in case they don’t want to drive an hour to nearby Toulon or Cannes.

Oh, and it’s not just the property that could lead to a contentious divorce proceedings — the estate is also a pretty well-regarded winery that makes a rosé, whites, and one red. Their rosé was even ranked 84th in 2013 by Wine Spectator, and was the only rosé to make the list.

Los Feliz house

Google Maps In total, Pitt paid around $5 million for this Los Feliz property in California.

Brad Pitt bought this 5,300-square-foot house in 1994 for a reported $1.7 million. In addition to the five-bedroom main house, there are a few smaller houses around the compound the actor purchased to increase space and privacy.

In total, Variety estimates the property cost around $5 million, including Pitt’s initial purchase price as well as the three surrounding properties.

Since the addition of six children, Pitt and Jolie have tried to make the property more “child friendly.” The home is in a gated community on 1.9 acres with numerous other celeb properties around the clan, including Rooney Mara.

New Orleans house

Zillow This five-bedroom New Orleans home is on the market for $5.65 million.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been trying to sell this New Orleans French Quarter mansion for a while. The 1830s renovated home was bought by the couple in 2006, and has 7,000 square feet, five bedrooms, five baths, and a two-story guest house.

There’s also a library, five fireplaces, and an elevator. It was originally listed for $6.5 million, before the price was lowered to $5.65 million in 2015.

Santa Barbara compound

Google Maps Pitt paid $4 million for this 11.5-acre property in 2000.

Pitt bought this seafront mansion for $4 million in 2000. It sits between the Las Varas Canyon and El Capitan State Beach in California.

The 11.5-acre property is right on the California coastline, which was the site for an oil spill in 2015.

In the past, Pitt and Jolie were criticised by neighbours when Pitt and three of his kids four-wheeled on the beach, which some locals considered destructive.

In addition to these homes, Jolie is said to own an apartment in the Ansonia building on New York’s Upper West Side that she bought in 1997 as well as a traditional home she bought in Cambodia in 2003, according to Variety. The pair have also rented a variety of homes together over the years, from Long Island to London.

It’s likely, given the divorce, that all properties may be sold away to liquidate assets, or that both parties will leave with what they brought into the relationship. It’s also possible that either actor could buy the other out of the properties they purchased together.

Jolie is being repped by A-list divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. TMZ reports Jolie has not requested spousal support, but is asking for custody of the six children the couple have together.

