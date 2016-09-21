Why no one should be surprised that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has reportedly filed for divorce from husband of two years, Brad Pitt.

The two have been together since 2005. While the news may have surprised many, it probably shouldn’t come as too much of a shock.

There has been speculation of the two potentially divorcing for a while amid cheating rumours from both fronts. In late 2014, the couple reportedly added an infidelity clause to their prenup when they married.

A short timeline of some key moments since their marriage in the news:

Page Six reports Jolie hired a private eye who discovered Pitt was cheating on the 40-year-old actress with “Allied” costar Marion Cotillard. TMZ has disputed the affair.

However, the real trouble may have resulted from parenting techniques between the two, something noted by TMZ. And the hints have been in plain sight.

It’s believed the couple’s last film, the box-office flop “By the Sea,” which is about a couple in a loveless marriage, played a part in the pair’s uncoupling.

Jolie admitted that the 2015 movie, which was filmed after their wedding in August 2014 and was directed by Jolie, may not have been the best for their marriage.

“There were a few days when we thought [a working honeymoon] wasn’t the best idea,” Jolie told the Telegraph in November 2015. “There were days during filming last year when we were really worried and it was hard.”

Jolie admitted that the two have their own problems, but that they weren’t different from the ones any relationships go through.

“Brad and I have our issues, but if the characters were even remotely close to our problems we couldn’t have made the film,” she added. “To be clear: we have fights and problems like any other couple. We have days when we drive each other absolutely mad and want space, but the problems in the movie aren’t our specific problems.”

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the opening night gala premiere of ‘By the Sea’ in November 2015.

Though Jolie insisted that if the duo could get through that film that they would be “stronger and happier,” it seems like it could have been the start of their ultimate unravelling.

In June 2016, OK Magazine reported that Pitt spent Father’s Day alone and that Jolie allegedly met up with a divorce lawyer in Los Angeles. If that’s the case, #Brexpitt may have been in the works for a while.

