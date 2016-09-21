Why no one should be surprised that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has reportedly filed for divorce from husband of two years, Brad Pitt.
The two have been together since 2005. While the news may have surprised many, it probably shouldn’t come as too much of a shock.
There has been speculation of the two potentially divorcing for a while amid cheating rumours from both fronts. In late 2014, the couple reportedly added an infidelity clause to their prenup when they married.
A short timeline of some key moments since their marriage in the news:
- December 2014: Not soon after the two were married, In Touch reported that Angelina Jolie was allegedly having an affair with her “Changeling” costar Jack O’Connell. The reports were disputed.
- April 2015: Brad Pitt appeared at a charity event for autism research with a bruise under his eye. In Touch reported that the mark came after a fight with Jolie after he reportedly was hanging out with women in a hot tub and smoking marijuana.
- October 2015: Brad Pitt reportedly had an onset romance with “The Lost City of Z” costar Sienna Miller. Miller called the rumours “insane.”
- November 2015: Jolie admitted in a cover issue of Vogue that she and Pitt have their own problems.
- January 2016: In Touch reports the two have not only been dealing with marriage problems for over a year but also have been “living separate lives” as the two had been spending much time to work, charities, and their six children together.
- May 2016: Rumours emerge that Pitt is having an affair with his “Allied” costar (formerly called “Five Seconds of Silence”) Marion Cotillard.
- June 2016: Pitt spent father’s day alone and Jolie reportedly visited a divorce lawyer June 21.
- July 2016: There were rumours Jolie was upset that Pitt allegedly reached out to his ex Jennifer Aniston after her mum passed away.
Page Six reports Jolie hired a private eye who discovered Pitt was cheating on the 40-year-old actress with “Allied” costar Marion Cotillard. TMZ has disputed the affair.
However, the real trouble may have resulted from parenting techniques between the two, something noted by TMZ. And the hints have been in plain sight.
It’s believed the couple’s last film, the box-office flop “By the Sea,” which is about a couple in a loveless marriage, played a part in the pair’s uncoupling.
Jolie admitted that the 2015 movie, which was filmed after their wedding in August 2014 and was directed by Jolie, may not have been the best for their marriage.
“There were a few days when we thought [a working honeymoon] wasn’t the best idea,” Jolie told the Telegraph in November 2015. “There were days during filming last year when we were really worried and it was hard.”
Jolie admitted that the two have their own problems, but that they weren’t different from the ones any relationships go through.
“Brad and I have our issues, but if the characters were even remotely close to our problems we couldn’t have made the film,” she added. “To be clear: we have fights and problems like any other couple. We have days when we drive each other absolutely mad and want space, but the problems in the movie aren’t our specific problems.”
Though Jolie insisted that if the duo could get through that film that they would be “stronger and happier,” it seems like it could have been the start of their ultimate unravelling.
In June 2016, OK Magazine reported that Pitt spent Father’s Day alone and that Jolie allegedly met up with a divorce lawyer in Los Angeles. If that’s the case, #Brexpitt may have been in the works for a while.
NOW WATCH: The flying car is HERE
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.