Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Smiled Through Bad Press At The Germany Premiere Of 'World War Z'

Hollywood golden couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie stepped out for the “World War Z” premiere in Germany this week.



This is one of the first times Jolie has stepped out in public since revealing she would have both a preventative double mastectomy and her ovaries removed.

Last month, Pitt’s Paramount film fell under heavy scrutiny after a Vanity Fair cover piece reported the budget for the film ballooned to at least $200 million after undergoing massive rewrites and tossing out a costly 12-minute ending.

According to the article, “World War Z” would need to make $400 million at the box office to break even.

However, the latest buzz for the film, based on the 2006 novel by Max Brooks that the movie is good.

Brad and Angie didn’t look too worried about the film as they took to the red carpet. They shined.

Before posing together before a giant backdrop for the movie …

They both set out to greet fans …

… signing autographs …

… and stopping for a few photo opts.

“World War Z” opens in theatres June 21.

