People are freaking out about what will happen to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's wine brand

The world was shocked on Tuesday when news broke that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

Since the news broke, many questions have emerged. Among them: What will happen to the wine made at Château Miraval, the vineyard the couple purchased together in 2012 for a reported $60 million?

The vineyard has been producing award-winning wine since 2013, Fox News’ Carey Reilly reports. That was the year that Wine Spectator ranked the Côtes de Provence Rosé Miraval 84 on its list of 100 best wines. It was the only rosé to make the cut.

After hearing news of the divorce, fans of the wine took to social media to express their concern:

I can’t get over how hard the BF is taking Brad and Angelina’s break up. He likes their wine & is worried he won’t be able to get more. ????????

— Scott (@5cott) September 22, 2016

Guys, my main concern about this Brad & Angelina news is what’ll happen to their Miraval Rosé brand. Who gets custody of that??

— Amy Deveau (@amydeveau) September 20, 2016

Thinking about The Divorce and wondering WHAT WILL BECOME OF BRAD AND ANGIE’S CHÂTEAU MIRAVAL WINERY

— julia carusillo (@ohsalad_days) September 22, 2016

I do hope Brad and Angelina’s heartbreak split doesn’t affect production of their excellent rose wine Miraval. Apart from that, no interest.

— Kevin O’Sullivan (@TVKev) September 20, 2016

So, what will happen to the vineyard — and, most importantly, the wine?

On the positive side, it’s unlikely that Brangelina was ever that hands-on in creating the wine. Industry veteran Marc Perrin partnered with the couple for wine production, and presumably oversaw much of the actual work required to produce award-winning wines.

“It’s not like Brad Pitt is stomping his own grapes,” Matthew Conway, a wine expert and Beverage Director at Marc Forgione restaurant, told Fox News.

www.gettyimages.com and www.apimages.com The Jolie-Pitts bought this massive villa and winery for $60 million.

However, that doesn’t mean Miraval is in the clear.

The question of who will get the vineyard in the divorce proceedings will likely be complicated and could get messy. There have been rumours that Pitt was more involved in the wine making, while Jolie wanted to sell the property.

If Brangelina can’t decide who gets the property, Fox News reports, it will likely be put on the market. Then, who knows what will happen — though any owner, whether Pitt, Jolie, or a new buyer would likely have a financial interest in continuing wine production.

At this point, the future of Miraval remains unknown.

“While long and expensive divorce negotiations take place, the future of Miraval will remain in abeyance,” writes Roger Voss in Wine Enthusiast. “However, the 2016 harvest has already started, so there should be a 2016 rosé that will be released early next year. Who owns the wine and the estate by that time is a question for the future — and the lawyers.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.