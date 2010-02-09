Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Slam Rupert Murdoch's Britain Paper With Lawsuit

“

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal team are filing a suit against News of the World, a British paper owned by News Group Newspapers Limited, which lives under Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. umbrella of media companies.



The News of the World reported last month that the couple had visited a divorce lawyer in December. They signed a deal to split their assets and were also arranging to divide custody of their six children, according to the report.

The article is currently not available on the News of the World website.

The couples’ London lawyer, Keith Schilling, sent out a statement, which was obtained by The Guardian: “The News of the World has failed to meet our clients’ reasonable demands for a retraction of and apology for these false and intrusive allegations which have now been widely republished by mainstream news outlets. We have advised them to bring proceedings, which they have now done.”

He noted that the story is considered a serious misuse of private information. Although his firm is not required to say if the information was true or false, “we can confirm unequivocally, and upon instructions, that the allegations published by the News of the World are false as well as intrusive,” according to the statement.

Daisy Dunlop, a spokeswoman for News Corp.’s News International unit, told the Times she was aware of the suit but had no comment.

