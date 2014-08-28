Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Are Finally Married

One of Hollywood’s most famous couples has finally tied the knot.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in France on Saturday, a spokesperson for the couple told the Associated Press.

The two actors got engaged in 2012 and have been together since 2005. Pitt and Jolie have six kids.

Jolie was previously married to Billy Bob Thornton and Johnny Lee Miller.

Pitt was previously married to actress Jennifer Aniston, who he divorced after he grew close to Jolie on the set of their movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” according to the Today show.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.