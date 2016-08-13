Here's the trailer for Brad Pitt's new World War II spy thriller

Set during World War II in Casablanca,

Morocco, and based on a true story, “Allied” stars Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard as two spy assassins who fall in love during a mission to kill a German official.

Don’t worry, this looks a little better than Pitt’s last assassin love story, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” in which he starred alongside his future wife Angelina Jolie.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” “Cast Away”), it looks to have eye-popping special effects (he also did the World Trade Center high-wire walk movie “The Walk”) and some thriller aspects.

Watch the teaser below. The movie opens in theatres November 23.

