Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale is urging him to run for president again as an impeachment 'martyr'

Parscale said that Trump’s second impeachment gave him “superpowers.”

Parscale was speaking ahead of Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial, which will begin on Tuesday.

He was an architect of Trump’s 2016 victory but was demoted during the 2020 campaign.

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, has urged the former president to run for the presidency again claiming that he could exploit being impeached twice to portray himself as a “martyr.”

“If they only impeached you twice, you need to run again. Because to change the system you have to kick it in the a#$,” tweeted Parscale on Saturday, in a message thread, addressed to the former president’s now-defunct Twitter account.

If Trump asked me how to win again. I would run on being impeached twice. They are about to give him super powers. They just aren’t smart enough to see it. It’s why we laughed at Mike Tyson in the Hangover. They just don’t get it yet. They are about to make him a martyr. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) February 6, 2021



Parscale offered some strategic advice to his former boss.

“If Trump asked me how to win again. I would run on being impeached twice. They are about to give him superpowers.”

Democrats will need 17 Republican senators to side with them to convict Trump, in a move that would also likely lead to his being barred from office.

But in an unsuccessful attempt to reject the House’s impeachment vote in January, only five GOP senators voted in favour of impeachment, indicating that the bipartisan backing for a conviction isn’t there.

Trump had touted the idea of running for office again in 2024 ahead of the Capitol riot and is reportedly determined to take revenge on Republicans who back his impeachment by backing primary challenges against them.

But Parscale claimed Trump’s second impeachment rather than being a career-ending ignominy, was a springboard which he could use to launch himself back into politics.

Parscale was demoted as campaign manager by Trump in July after a much-hyped comeback rally was a flop.

He left the campaign in September after an incident at his Florida home which led to him being detained by police.

