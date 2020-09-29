Police say they confiscated 10 guns from former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale's home after his wife said he hits her, showed them bruises

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Brad Parscale, speaking at a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Police confiscated 10 guns from former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s home, according to a police report obtained by Business Insider.

The police arrived at Parscale’s Florida residence responding to a 911 call from his wife, who was found bruised and stated he threatened to attempt suicide, the report said.

“When I asked how she received the bruising, Candace Parscale [sic] stated Brad Parscale hits her,” one responding officer wrote in the report.

Parscale was involuntarily hospitalized on Sunday following the incident.

He was ousted as Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign manager in July.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Police officers have confiscated 10 guns from former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s Florida home, following a 911 call by his wife, Candice, who stated he pulled out a firearm and threatened to harm himself on Sunday afternoon, according to a police report obtained by Business Insider on Monday.

Fort Lauderdale police arrived at the couple’s $US2.4 million residence in the upscale Seven Isles neighbourhood where he dismissed multiple officers’ orders to leave his home, per the police report.

Brad eventually complied and a police officer’s body cam footage shows a SWAT officer tackling the former Trump aide, who is 6-foot-8, with what the police report described as a “double leg take down.” Brad was found shirtless with a beer in his hand, slurring his speech and appeared to be intoxicated, according to the report.

He was taken into custody at the Broward Health Medical Centre under the Baker Act, which authorizes involuntary hospitalisation of those considered a threat to themselves or others for psychiatric evaluation.

Candice told officers that her husband had post-traumatic stress disorder and in recent weeks had turned violent, showing them bruises on her arms and face, which she said she got days earlier during a previous altercation, according to the report.

“While speaking with Candace Parscale [sic] I noticed several large sized contusions on both of her arms, her cheek and forehead,” one responding officer wrote in the report. “When I asked how she received the bruising, Candace Parscale stated Brad Parscale hits her.”

Another officer noted that Candice had “several bruises on both of her arms as well as scratches and bruising on her face.”

Brad was demoted as Trump’s 2020 reelection manager in July after a handful of controversies, including inflating rallygoer numbers ahead of a campaign event in Tulsa, Okla., that had low attendance. He has since stayed on the team as an adviser.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, said in a statement to Business Insider. “We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

Murtaugh also blamed Democrats and “disgruntled RINOs” for the incident.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.