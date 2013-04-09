Brad Paisley Defends 'Accidental Racist' Song — Here's Today's Buzz

- Christopher Polk / Getty ImagesAfter LL Cool J and Brad Paisley received a lot of flak for their new duet “Accidental Racist” Monday, Paisley defended the song on Twitter. “So, as you buy this album, I hope it triggers emotions. I hope you feel joy, heartache, triumph, surprise; you laugh, cry, nudge someone beside you,” he wrote. “I hope the album rocks you, soothes you, raises questions, answers, evokes feelings, all the way through until Officially Alive,” Paisley continued, referring to his upcoming full length album. Paisley ended his Twitter defence with: “Cause I wouldn’t change a thing. This is a record meant to be FAR from easy listening. But fun. Like life. Have a ball, ya’ll.”
- “The Talk” host and former “Roseanne” star Sara Gilbert is engaged to singer-songwriter Linda Perry, after she popped the question with an elaborate musical proposal during a picnic in Los Angeles.
- Questlove says The Roots will remain with Jimmy Fallon when he moves to the “Tonight Show.” “It’s going to be the same show … we’re staying.”
- Turns out Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “cultural” trip to Cuba got the U.S. Treasury Department’s stamp of approval, after all.
- Rihanna told Kendall Jenner not to go to her L.A. concert last night, but she did anyway.
- Katy Perry visited children in Madagascar on a UNICEF trip.
- Halle Berry shows off her baby bump for the first time on the red carpet.
- 57-year-old Sharon Stone is still dating a 27-year-old Argentinian model.
