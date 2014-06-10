NASCAR Driver Loses Race Because Debris Got Stuck To His Car

Brad Keselowski was looking for his second win of the season as he held a lead at the Pocono 400 with less than ten laps to go.

But a piece of debris got stuck to the front of his car disrupting the air intake and causing his car to start to overheat.

With just five laps remaining, Keselowski was about to lap Danica Patrick when he tried to use the air off of her car to knock the debris loose. It didn’t work, Keselowski lost his momentum, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. swung past and into the lead.



After the race, Keselowski said he had no choice at that point.

“I should have just passed her,” Keselowski said. “But I had to do some kind of move. The car wasn’t going to make it. It was already starting to blow up.”

Interestingly, if you look at the picture at the top, Earnhardt, Jr., who went on to win his second race of the season, also had debris on his grill, but his car did not seem to be bothered by the obstruction to the airflow.

