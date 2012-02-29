One Driver Was Live-Tweeting The Insane Daytona 500 Fire From Inside His Car — Here's What He Saw

Photo: Brad Keselowski (@keselowski)

It might have been the craziest week ever at the Daytona 500, including three crashes involving Danica Patrick, a 36-hour rain delay, and a prime-time start. But when a driver crashed into a truck carrying jet fuel, it was another driver that provided a unique view, from the track, to his followers on Twitter.SEE VIDEO OF THE DAYTONA 500 CRASH HERE



In a move that was either sheer brilliance, or just dumb luck, Brad Keselowski had his phone with him in his car during the race. And when the race was red-flagged as a result of the fiery crash, Keselowski tweeted about the experience and even provided a few photos.

As a result, Keselowski more than tripled his number of followers from approximately 60,000 prior to the race, to more than 200,000 after the race.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.