One Driver Was Live-Tweeting The Insane Daytona 500 Fire From Inside His Car — Here's What He Saw

It might have been the craziest week ever at the Daytona 500, including three crashes involving Danica Patrick, a 36-hour rain delay, and a prime-time start. But when a driver crashed into a truck carrying jet fuel, it was another driver that provided a unique view, from the track, to his followers on Twitter.SEE VIDEO OF THE DAYTONA 500 CRASH HERE

In a move that was either sheer brilliance, or just dumb luck, Brad Keselowski had his phone with him in his car during the race. And when the race was red-flagged as a result of the fiery crash, Keselowski tweeted about the experience and even provided a few photos.

As a result, Keselowski more than tripled his number of followers from approximately 60,000 prior to the race, to more than 200,000 after the race.

Earlier in the day, Keselowski showed us that the track was indeed getting better

Here's Keselowski's view just after Juan Pablo Montoya crashed into a truck. The fire can be seen in the distance.

The other drivers didn't have much to do except wait

Here's Keselowski taking one of his pictures

Fox told the story in a more traditional manner

Keselowski shows us how close he was to the explosion

A NASCAR official informs the racers that the track is almost ready for a re-start

