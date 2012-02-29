One Driver Was Live-Tweeting The Insane Daytona 500 Fire From Inside His Car — Here's What He Saw

Photo: Brad Keselowski (@keselowski)
It might have been the craziest week ever at the Daytona 500, including three crashes involving Danica Patrick, a 36-hour rain delay, and a prime-time start. But when a driver crashed into a truck carrying jet fuel, it was another driver that provided a unique view, from the track, to his followers on Twitter.SEE VIDEO OF THE DAYTONA 500 CRASH HERE
In a move that was either sheer brilliance, or just dumb luck, Brad Keselowski had his phone with him in his car during the race. And when the race was red-flagged as a result of the fiery crash, Keselowski tweeted about the experience and even provided a few photos.
As a result, Keselowski more than tripled his number of followers from approximately 60,000 prior to the race, to more than 200,000 after the race.
Here's Keselowski's view just after Juan Pablo Montoya crashed into a truck. The fire can be seen in the distance.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.