Brad Greenspan Says His MySpace Lawsuit Is The ‘Financial Equivalent Of The OJ Simpson Case’

Brad Greenspan is best known for projects he isn’t involved with anymore, or never got done. He once ran the company that owned MySpace, and is now emmeshed in a a series of legal battles about News Corp’s (NWS) 2005 purchase of the social network. And last year he tried to make a bid for Dow Jones while Rupert Murdoch was taking the company over.

We caught up with Greenspan yesterday for a chat about his Chinese online entertainment company BroadWebAsia, which just inked a deal with Chinese Web giant Baidu to provide video content to the portal, via BroadWeb’s site Hupo.tv. No money changed hands upfront, but there will be a revenue sharing component between the two companies down the road.

But while we had him on the phone, we couldn’t help but ask him about the status of his MySpace lawsuits, and what he thinks of the Journal now that Murdoch owns that, too

On the class action suit against Intermix (the former parent company of MySpace) executives, which accuses them of selling the company for less than what it was worth, and lying to shareholders (like himself) about it:



“”This case, it could be the financial equivalent of the OJ Simpson case… It’s a great case to captivate America much like the whole Yahoo-Microsoft thing, and help them better understand the rights of investors. I hope it will change the way that people look at the acquisitions by public companies. I think that the wind is lined up to use this as an example case.”

On Murdoch’s WSJ:

“He did exactly what he said he was going to do — make the articles shorter and be more focused on sensationalism. As an American business entrepreneur and also an American consumer who likes business news, I just felt that we need to move in the opposite direction and make journalism more prestigious.”

Pic from BradGreenspan.com

See Also:

News Corp: We’re Not Talking To Yahoo Or Anyone Else, Because We Don’t Need To — MySpace Booming

News Corp. Q4: TV Terrible As Promised; MySpace Revenues Up, Profits Down



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.