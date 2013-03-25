See A Former Yahoo Executive's $3.45 Million Home In Menlo Park

Flickr/dfarberYouSendIt CEO Brad GarlinghouseThe outspoken CEO of YouSendIt, Brad Garlinghouse, just put his Menlo Park house on the market.



He’s asking $3.45 million.

Garlinghouse first landed in the limelight in 2006 when he was a Yahoo exec. That’s when he penned the famous memo known as the “Peanut Butter Manifesto” that accused Yahoo of being unfocused and spread too thin.

He’s been the CEO of file-sharing service YouSendIt since May 2012. Revenues about doubled from $35 million in 2011 to about $55 million in 2012. To celebrate, Garlinghouse bought every employee an iPad Mini as a holiday gift.

Menlo Park is very close to AOL’s West Coast office in Palo Alto, Calif., where Garlinghouse worked until late 2011. But YouSendIt is based in Campbell, Calif., south of San Jose, which is a solid 30-minute drive from Menlo Park.

According to property records, Garlinghouse bought another house in Atherton, a leafy suburb favoured by Google executives, in 2010.

