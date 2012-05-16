New YouSendIt CEO Brad Garlinghouse Wants To Eat Box's Lunch

Brad Garlinghouse is hungry.



After he left AOL in December, he had his pick of jobs. Today the longtime Silicon Valley executive landed as CEO of file-sharing startup YouSendIt with a clear mission: Get the world to stop talking about startups with “Box” in their names and start paying attention to “one of Silicon Valley’s best-kept secrets,” as he calls his new company.

Business Insider caught up with Garlinghouse, his first day on the job, to discuss his hopes for YouSendIt.

And we talked straight through his lunch. But that’s just one reason why he’s hungry.

He chose YouSendIt because it is growing like mad. “At AOL, I was working against the wind. I was looking for something that had growth that was playing into the macro trends that will play out over years,” he explains.

At Yahoo, Garlinghouse oversaw Zimbra, a unit which sold email services to small businesses, and he previously ran Dialpad, an early voice-over-Internet startup.

What he saw with YouSendIt was $40 million in revenue in 2011, and a base of 30 million registered users that’s growing by 1 million a month. Garlinghouse says that the company has hundreds of thousands of business users and thousands of big enterprise customers.

Those include tech-savvy companies like Salesforce.com and VMware and brand-conscious marketers like Condé Nast, JWT, and Unilever.

He knows the file-sharing market is crowded and that his competitors are growing, too. But says that when it comes to the other guys, there’s a lot of focus on “hype” and not as much on business models.

We’re not so sure we agree. We need to point out that Box is telling a good story about its new app store and has investors drooling over a potential IPO.

Garlinghouse isn’t ready to announce a timeframe for an IPO, but he does think he’s got a better story to tell the bankers than Box.

“I don’t view an IPO as an end game. It’s one trajectory,” he told us, then added. “Our results are clearly ahead of Box’s. Box spends more time talking about the slides at their office than what new solutions to solve customers problems they are building.”

YouSendIt’s investors, who have put $48 million into the company over the years, are surely eager for a return—and maybe a bit less drama.

Cofounder Khalid Shaikh, who was squeezed out of the company in 2005, plead guilty in June 2011 to launching a cyber attack against the company’s servers.

“Can you help us write a screenplay so we can make a movie out of it?” joked Garlinghouse, who said he read about the incident but hadn’t heard employees or customers mention it.

Garlinghouse credits former CEO Ivan Koon for keeping YouSendIt’s team focused on delivering files—and results.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.