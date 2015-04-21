Just because it's worth $1 billion doesn't mean it's a unicorn, says VC who lived through the last bubble

Brad Feld, the founder of both tech incubator Techstars and Boulder-based VC firm Foundry Group, has a message for Silicon Valley.

In a tweetstorm Monday, Feld warned that just because a company is valued at more than a billion dollars, that doesn’t mean it’s a “unicorn.”

The term “unicorn” is used today to refer to private tech companies with a $US1 billion valuation, but it was originally investor-speak for the rare startup that offers massive returns, and can make an entire fund.

A company’s valuation is relative and fleeting, and not necessarily indicative of how much it’s going to be worth over time.

As chatter about billion-dollar companies continues, Feld’s tweetstorm couldn’t have come at a better time. On Monday, health insurance startup Oscar announced that it had just closed a $US4145 million round of funding, making it the latest company with a billion-dollar valuation.

Here’s what he had to say:

1. I’m starting to see companies that crested $US1b from the last 1990’s referred to as Unicorns

— Brad Feld (@bfeld) April 20, 2015

2. Useful history lesson – some of these were worth > $US1b.

— Brad Feld (@bfeld) April 20, 2015

3. But many of them were worth a lot less in the end.

— Brad Feld (@bfeld) April 20, 2015

4. Some went bankrupt (well – a lot went bankrupt).

— Brad Feld (@bfeld) April 20, 2015

5. Others were bought for much less than $US1b.

— Brad Feld (@bfeld) April 20, 2015

6. Two from my life were Interliant and MessageMedia.

— Brad Feld (@bfeld) April 20, 2015

7. Interliant peak market cap as a public company was just under $US3b in 2000.

— Brad Feld (@bfeld) April 20, 2015

8. It went bankrupt in 2002.

— Brad Feld (@bfeld) April 20, 2015

9. MessageMedia peak market cap as a public company in 2000 was around $US1.5b.

— Brad Feld (@bfeld) April 20, 2015

10. DoubleClick acquired it in 2002 for $US14m.

— Brad Feld (@bfeld) April 20, 2015

11. Just remember – it’s not cash until you can buy beer with it.

— Brad Feld (@bfeld) April 20, 2015

