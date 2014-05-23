US Soccer Player Calls Out Cristiano Ronaldo In The Best Possible Response To Getting Cut By The World Cup Team

Brad Evans was one of seven players cut by U.S. men’s national team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann yesterday.

Evans played a vital role in World Cup qualifying, starting a majority of the team’s games at right back and scoring a key goal to beat Jamaica on the road.

The World Cup snub had to be particularly disappointing for him.

Yet hours after being sent home, he made light of the decision by calling out Cristiano Ronaldo in an excellent tweet.

If he had made the World Cup team and played in Brazil, Evans would have had to mark Ronaldo — the best player in the world right now — on the right side in the USA-Portugal group game.

Luckily for Ronaldo, Evans didn’t make the team. Supreme confidence:

