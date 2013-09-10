BRAD DELONG: These Are The 20 Books That 'Shifted The Ground' On Which I Think

For all of our benefit, economist Brad DeLong has come up with his personal list of books written since 1930 “that have
shifted the ground on which I think.”
These foundational works surely helped DeLong become a top Treasury official and one of the country’s foremost voices in macroeconomic thinking.
Here’s the list:
- Benedict Anderson, Imagined Communities
- Bernard Bailyn, The Ideological Origins of the American Revolution
- Simone de Beauvoir, The Second Sex
- Daniel Bell, The End of Ideology
- Nancy Chodorow, The Reproduction of Mothering
- Milovan Djilas, The New Class
- Clifford Geertz, The Interpretation of Cultures
- Friedrich Hayek, The Road to Serfdom, “The Use of Knowledge in Society”
- Albert Hirschman, Exit, Voice, and Loyalty
- John Maynard Keynes, The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, The Economic Consequences of the Peace, “The End of Laissez-Faire”
- Thomas Kuhn, The Structure of Scientific Revolutions
- David Landes, The Unbound Prometheus
- W. Arthur Lewis, The Evolution of the International Economic Order
- William McNeill, Plagues and Peoples
- Barrington Moore, Social Origins of Dictatorship and Democracy
- George Orwell, Homage to Catalonia, 1984, The Road to Wigan Pier
- J.G.A. Pocock, The Machiavellian Moment
- Karl Polanyi, The Great Transformation
- Edward Said, Orientalism
- E.P. Thompson, The Making of the English Working Class
There you have it. Read up.
