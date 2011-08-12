Former Vikings Coach Says Randy Moss “Walked In The Locker Room And Vomited On It”

Photo: AP

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress trashed Randy Moss in an interview with NFL.com last night.”We had good guys, by and large,” Childress said, “[but Moss] walked in the locker room and vomited on it.”



The Vikings acquired Moss from the New England Patriots after starting out the season 1-2.

At first, Childress was hopeful that Moss’ wouldn’t be an off-the-field problem.

“He called me and said, ‘I can’t wait, I can’t wait. I feel like I’m coming home again,'” Childress said.

But Moss didn’t last long. Childress cut him after just four games. To make matters worse, Childress angered Vikings owner Zygi Wilf but not telling him that he was going to cut Moss.

Childress was subsequently fired after the team went just 3-7 through 10 games.

