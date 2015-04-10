Work on the sequel to one of the greatest Pixar movies is finally underway

Back in March 2014, Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted that a sequel to one of Pixar’s most-beloved films, 2004’s “The Incredibles,” was in the works.

Director Brad Bird is expected to return for the sequel.

We didn’t know much else about the project until now.

In an interview with NPR about his upcoming Disney film “Tomorrowland,” Bird confirmed he is working on the anticipated sequel.

“I’m just starting to write it, so we’ll see what happens,” Bird said.

While Bird didn’t reveal any details about the plot, the film is expected to be released in 2016.

In the meantime, Bird’s next film “Tomorrowland,” featuring George Clooney, will be out in theatres on May 22.

