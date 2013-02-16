Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Are Breaking Into The Wine Business

Photo: Getty Images / Ethan Miller, Stylecaster

Like your roses intensely floral, with wild lily aromas and notes of strawberry and raspberry? Also like the movie Mr and Mrs Smith?Then chances are you’ll raise a glass to the news that the stars of that film, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, are to put their name to a plonk with exactly those attributes.



Next month will see the first batch of Miraval go on sale, produced from the vineyard attached to the couple’s French estate, Château Miraval.

Made in collaboration with veteran Gallic wine family Perrin, the wine was previously known as Pink Floyd, christened by the chateau’s previous owner, American vintner Tom Bove, from whom the pair purchased the property in 2012.

A statement from Brad Pitt reported by Bloomberg suggests both he Jolie are excited about their lateral move into wine production. “We are intimately involved and quite enthused over the wine project with our friends the Perrin family.” A red and white are due later in the year and all bottles will be organic.

The stars are following in the boozy footsteps of a rollcall of famous film-makers who have dabbled in alcohol. Francis Ford Coppola’s Inglenook estate pumps out eight high-end vintages, including “classic library wine” Rubicon; the shop also sells china snack platters and pitchers in the shape of an owl (“Make a hoot with your table. Owls are a symbol of wisdom. Price: $325.00).

Drew Barrymore, Emilio Estevez, John Lasseter, Olivia Newton-John, Jason Priestley and Sam Neill also have a finger in the vat. Sting and Trudie Styler’s Italian estate produces olive oil, honey and three types of wine: Casino delle vie, Sister Moon and When We Dance.

