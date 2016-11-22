NextVR promises to blur the lines between the real world and virtual reality

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images VR might be the future of how we watch games.

Virtual reality isn’t just an exciting new technology. It’s a game changer, and it has the potential to change the way we live.

Consider the Chicago Cubs’ recent World Series win. Lucky fans got to watch history being made at Progressive Field while the rest of us were glued to our screens.

But what if you could really experience the game without ever leaving home? What if you could feel as though you were sitting there, instead of watching the action unfold on your TV?

That’s what Brad Allen, executive chairman of NextVR, has in mind when he talks about the future of the technology. His company, a VR streaming service provider, is working closely with the sports and entertainment industries to make this vision possible in the near future. Allen wants to see VR technology evolve to a point where it’s as simple as slipping in a contact lens to transport yourself to a Beyoncé concert or the Super Bowl.

Allen will be at IGNITION: Future of Digital to talk more about blurring the lines between VR and the real world.

We can’t wait to hear what he has to say about the future of VR. It’s an industry with a lot of room for growth and innovation. Just recently, NextVR made headlines at the US Open, where it allowed users to experience tennis highlights in virtual reality.

“It’s more than just having a camera courtside,” Allen told Sports Video. “As a tennis fan, do you want to see the scoreboard? Do you want to see graphics coming in? Do you want to know how fast the serves are? And then maybe some backstory on the players? Those are all the things that we’re working on.”

