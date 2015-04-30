A company has developed an elegant hack to this common women's problem

BitterSweet BitterSweet makes hair ties look stylish as well as functional.

Whether they call it a hair binder or hair tie, many women keep one at the ready at all times.

Soft, stretchy elastics are helpful for pulling hair back, and fit perfectly on the wrist when they’re not in use. But they can leave an indentation in the skin and sometimes look unpolished for meetings or going out.

Enter the husband and wife team at the company BitterSweet, spotted on Huffington Post, who have invented a well-designed and simple solution in the form of a bracelet that integrates the elastic band.

A photo posted by BitterSweet (@bittersweet_bracelet) on Apr 4, 2015 at 11:41am PDT

The bracelet started as a present that cofounder and designer Shireen Thor’s husband made for her after noticing she always wore an elastic band around her wrist at work.

“The problem was the elastic band was an eyesore and it left a dent around my wrist,” Thor explained on the BitterSweet website. “My husband decided to solve the problem, and did it with style! He created a bracelet that eliminates the pressure from the elastic around the wrist and makes the hair tie look like a stylish bracelet by creating a channel that holds the hair tie in place.”

BitterSweet The company says its bracelets fit all types of hair elastics.

The simple design immediately solved the problem, and Thor realised they could sell it to other women facing a similar hair tie dilemma.

Thor and her husband have submitted a patent application for the band, and told Business Insider they have teamed up with a San Diego-based jewellery company to expand the range of sizes and designs they offer — BitterSweet currently only offers one size and two different designs in a variety of metals with the option to customise.

BitterSweet The bracelets come with a hair tie of the customer’s choosing.

The prices range from $US45 for steel with a plated finish to $US85 for sterling silver with gold plating. Each bracelet also comes with its own hair elastic, though Thor insisted the bracelets can fit any hair tie style.

The husband and wife team also hope to expand their brand by putting their combined 25 years of work experience in product design to good use by tackling other common problems. Some of their ideas include partnering with fitness trackers to integrate with their BitterSweet hair tie bands, they told Business Insider, but that they’re open to solving problems beyond bracelets.

BitterSweet Thor and her husband hope to expand their company beyond bracelets.

“We don’t see ourselves as just people who make bracelets,” Thor explained to Business Insider. “Our trademark will be solving issues with the simplicity similar to the BitterSweet bracelet and we have a good feeling this will not be the only product we design that people will enjoy and benefit from.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.