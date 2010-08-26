Brace Yourselves: There's Going To Be A Southern Spin-Off Of "Jersey Shore"

Oh good! “Jersey Shore” creator/producer Sally Ann Salsano, once described as “one of the most fearsome people you could ever meet,” is teaming up with MTV sister network Comedy Central for a spin-off of her absurdly popular reality show.



But this next one will take place in — wait for it — the South!

Reuters reports:

Since then, the project has found an unexpected home at Comedy Central, which has aired only a handful of bona fide reality shows including single-season efforts at the celeb reality “I’m With Busey” and competition show “Reality Bites Back.”

Network sources said Salsano and the channel’s executives realised that “Jersey” is only a couple of edits from being a flat-out comedy. They cautioned, however, that the intention isn’t to do a stereotypical hick show.

The project’s initial blind-casting notice, which included the promising working title “Party Down South,” created a stir online a couple of months ago among fans of the MTV hit.

“It’s not ‘Redneck Jersey Shore,'” an insider said. “We’re looking to have viewers laughing with the cast, not at them. We want a cast of funny people with stories to tell.”

