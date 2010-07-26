Brace Yourselves, New Macs Are On The Way

Apple could be updating its iMac and Mac Pro computers soon, if depleted stock at some of its retail stores are any indication.



MacRumors has been tracking in-store pre-order availability for Apple’s desktop Macs, and the fact that many are unavailable at several Apple Stores suggest that new, updated models could be announced soon.

Apple last updated the iMac last October, when it announced the popular 27-inch model, and last updated the Mac Pro in March 2009, according to MacRumors’ excellent buyer’s guide. (After a quick glance, it appears that Apple’s MacBook Air is also overdue for an update.)

Apple’s Mac business just had its best quarter ever, including a record 3.47 million shipments, despite the launch of the brand-new iPad.

Another report this morning suggests that Apple’s iLife software suite could get an update in the next several weeks, too. (It hasn’t been updated since the Macworld conference in January 2009.)

Update: Daring Fireball’s John Gruber hints that Apple will announce the upgrades tomorrow, alongside a 27-inch 16:9 widescreen Cinema Display. And maybe even that wacky Magic Trackpad.

Don’t miss: The Next 5 Apple Gadgets To Waste Your Time Obsessing About

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.