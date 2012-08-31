BRACE YOURSELF: Things Are About To Get Really Busy In The Next Few Minutes

Photo: Darren McCollester/Getty Images
Strap in!Here comes a busy few minutes:
At 9:45 AM ET we get the Chicago PMI report. UPDATE: It’s a very slight miss.
At 9:55 we get University of Michigan Consumer Confidence.
At 10:00 AM we get Factory Orders.
Then of course also at 10:00 AM we get Bernanke’s speech!
Meanwhile, market futures are surging ahead of all of this.
Get ready.
