Brace Yourself, Iran Wants A "Day of Rage" Too

As the Arab world reels from the uprisings in Egypt and Tunisia, Iran’s “Green” opposition movement is asking supporters to return to the streets next Monday for their own “Day of Rage.”



Opposition leaders have asked Ahmadinejad to allow a peaceful solidarity rally in support of the popular movements in Egypt and Tunisia, the New York Times reports.

The request creates an awkward quandary for Iran’s hardline leadership, which has expressed strong support for the Egyptian protesters. The regime, which views the Arab uprisings as an Islamic awakening akin to its 1979 revolution, now finds this claim contested by the Green movement, which views its 2009 demonstrations as a harbinger of what has gone down in Egypt and Tunisia.

The opposition is hoping the “Day of Rage” re-energizes the Green movement, which has been beaten back by a fearsome government crackdown since the 2009 riots. So far, the Feb. 14 protest has sparked considerable interest online – its Facebook page shows more than 17,000 people “likes.”

Although online support doesn’t necessarily mean bodies on the street, any type of popular uprising in the Islamic Republic has the potential to send the region into a tailspin. But after Egypt and Tunisia, why not Iran?

