Brace For An Ugly Day, Because Everything Is Heading Down

Following Wednesday’s garbage earnings from Cisco and Akamai the mood of the day is sour.
European markets are lower. The IBEX is off 1%. Paris’ CAC-40 is off about 0.6%. The DAX is off 2.7%.
And in addition to commodities, US futures are down. The NASDAQ, not surprisingly, is getting hit the hardest thanks to tech.
Here’s a look at NASDAQ-100 futures:
