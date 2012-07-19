This Recently Discovered Medieval Bra Is Thought To Be The Oldest In The World

Researchers may have discovered the oldest bras in the world with the discovery of four 600-year-old bras in a castle in Austria, the AP reports.



Fashion experts were reportedly “surprised” by the discovery, as it had been thought that bras became popular until around 100 years ago when women stopped wearing corsets. The previous “oldest bra” was only around 200-years-old.

LOOK:

Photo: AP

