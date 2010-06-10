BP Just Got Hammered -- Stock Down 11%

Take a look at this chart – BP stock is getting HAMMERED, down 11% at the moment. Hayward’s got to be going nuts.
BP has lost over $95 billion in market cap. since its 52-week high of $62.38 a share. CNBC reports that the Interior Secretary supposedly said that BP should be responsible for all economic damage caused by the spill.
Hat tip to @Sellputs for this.
Photo: FreeStockCharts.com
